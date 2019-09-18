STEWART,
Roger Neville (Mud):
On September 16, 2019, suddenly at his home. Dearly loved husband, best friend, and soulmate of Mandy, loved father and our biggest inspiration of Shanan and Emma, and Blair and Nargis. Loved and idolized Jo Jo of Sara, Anya, Noah, Adeleine, Amelia and Aiden. Roger was a loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and a great friend to many. Flowers respectfully declined. Messages may be sent to the Stewart family c/- PO Box 263. Kaiapoi 7644. A service to celebrate Roger's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London or Whitmore Streets, Richmond, Christchurch, on Friday, September 20, at 1.00pm.
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 18, 2019