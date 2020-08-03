Roger GARRICK

Service Information
Fraser J & Sons Limited
199 Esk St
Invercargill , Southland
032184095
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020
11:30 a.m.
Southland Crematorium Chapel
Rockdale Rd
Invercargill
Death Notice


logoGARRICK, Roger John:
At Southland Hospital, after a short illness, on August 1, 2020. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Jo and Eddie Gilliland, Kevin and Michelle Garrick. Loved Grandad of Jade, Mikala, Hannah, Nathan, Tiana, Connor. Messages to 31 Anne Street, Winton. The funeral service for Roger will be held at the Southland Crematorium Chapel, Rockdale Road, Invercargill, on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, commencing at 11.30am. Online tributes may be left on his tribute page
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 3, 2020
