GARRICK, Roger John:
At Southland Hospital, after a short illness, on August 1, 2020. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Jo and Eddie Gilliland, Kevin and Michelle Garrick. Loved Grandad of Jade, Mikala, Hannah, Nathan, Tiana, Connor. Messages to 31 Anne Street, Winton. The funeral service for Roger will be held at the Southland Crematorium Chapel, Rockdale Road, Invercargill, on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, commencing at 11.30am. Online tributes may be left on his tribute page
frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 3, 2020