CASEY, Roger James:

12.10.2020

Cheryl, and the girls, Arana, Renee, Samara, and their families, wish to thank all the people who visited, sent flowers, brought around food, and sent cards. We are just overwhelmed by your love and support. To Rev Liz Cheyne, we can never thank you enough for conducting such a loving and sincere service. Thanks also to the medical team that tried so hard to resuscitate Roger, especially Roman from First Response. To Michelle, Lucy, and Morgan for being in the right place at the right time, thank you. To our Holy Trinity family and close friends, you have been a great support to us all. Roger tried to get us all ready for this event, but nothing could have prepared us for the suddenness of his passing. Thanks to Dr Tabitha Luecker for her care over the years, and to Bevan, and Deann from J Fraser & Sons Funeral Home for their support and for guiding us through this sad time.

