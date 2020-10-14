Roger CASEY

Guest Book
  • "Iam so sorry for your sudden loss Cheryl. What a traumatic..."
    - Debbie Haugh
  • "Sending love and hugs to you Cheryl and to your girls. Your..."
  • "We are going to miss you dearly Roger. All the banter we..."
    - Glenda JARVIS
Service Information
Fraser J & Sons Limited
199 Esk St
Invercargill , Southland
032184095
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Holy Trinity Anglican Church
King Street
Windsor
Death Notice


logoCASEY, Roger James:
Suddenly at Holy Trinity Church on October 12, 2020. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Cheryl (nee Saunders). Much loved and respected father and father-in-law of Arana and Tony Joyce, Reneé and David Woodbridge, and Samara Casey. Loving Grandad of Hannah, James, Miles and Eloise. Beloved brother and brother-in-law of Leonard* and Bev. Dearly loved son-in-law of Ira* and Davy* Saunders. Loved brother-in-law of David and Andrea, Neville and Denise, Trevor and Fiona, Stephen and Dale. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. The funeral service for Roger will be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, King Street, Windsor, on Thursday, October 15, 2020, commencing at 10.30am. His service will also be available via livestream at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes where on-line tributes may also be left.
(*denotes deceased)

Published in Southland Times from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020
