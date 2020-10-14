CASEY, Roger James:
Suddenly at Holy Trinity Church on October 12, 2020. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Cheryl (nee Saunders). Much loved and respected father and father-in-law of Arana and Tony Joyce, Reneé and David Woodbridge, and Samara Casey. Loving Grandad of Hannah, James, Miles and Eloise. Beloved brother and brother-in-law of Leonard* and Bev. Dearly loved son-in-law of Ira* and Davy* Saunders. Loved brother-in-law of David and Andrea, Neville and Denise, Trevor and Fiona, Stephen and Dale. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. The funeral service for Roger will be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, King Street, Windsor, on Thursday, October 15, 2020, commencing at 10.30am. His service will also be available via livestream at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes where on-line tributes may also be left.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020