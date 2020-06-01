Roger BRAVEN

Service Information
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
032189021
Service
Monday, Jun. 1, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
Interment
Tuesday, Jun. 2, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Forrest Hill Cemetery
Death Notice

BRAVEN, Roger Frederick:
Passed away in the loving arms of his wife Marita and daughter and son-in-law Miriama and Maki and his loving Mokopuna Keana, Orlando, and Romeo. Loved son-in-law of Noa Haerenga* and Rhodes Tiwai Nicholson* and brother-in-law of Rhodes*, Sonney*, Billy (Aust), Lionel and Jocelyn, Frances* and Ron, Piki*, Sidney, David, Liz and Trevor, Gloria and Peka, Tamai and Claudia. Loved son of Frederick James Braven* and loved brother and brother-in-law of Ray and Joey, Audrey* and George, Bev and Tom, Jim* and Ann, Kathy and Bill, Ginger and Loreen, and May and Denny. A loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews.
"Rest in Love"
A service to celebrate Roger's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Today, Monday, June 1, at 2.00pm. The service will conclude with the interment at the Forrest Hill Cemetery on Tuesday, June 2, at 10.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society and Hospice Southland would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 27 Northwood Avenue, Waikiwi, Invercargill 9810.

Published in Southland Times on June 1, 2020
