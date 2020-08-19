TAYLOR,
Rodney John (Bob):
On Sunday, August 16, 2020, Bob passed away peacefully after a battle with dementia. Loved husband of Diane (nee Popham). Proud Dad of Kerri, and Mark (Sydney), and father-in-law and good friend to Michelle and Troy. Loved Grandad Bob of Summer and Jude. Loved son-in-law of the late Digger and Margaret Popham, and loved brother-in-law of Kay and Robin, and the late Murray.
We will miss you so much, thank you for the love,
laughs and memories.
Rest peacefully.
A private cremation has been held. In light of the current situation, a celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Wellington via their web page www.dementiawellington.org.nz would be appreciated. Messages may be emailed to [email protected]
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 19, 2020