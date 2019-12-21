Rodger HAMLIN

Death Notice

HAMLIN, Rodger David:
Passed away peacefully at Gore Hospital, on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Lynette, loved father and father-in-law of Stuart and Dianne (Gore); Ian (Blenheim); Donald and Jane (Balfour); Bruce and Mel (Mataura); Neil (Orepuki) and Jill Wilson and Lyndon Wohlers (Gore), and loved Pop of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In accordance with Rodger's wishes a private service has been held. Messages to 115 Robertson Street, Gore 9710.

Published in Southland Times on Dec. 21, 2019
