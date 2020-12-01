Rochelle JONKER

Guest Book
  • "Rochelle lived life to the fullest she was a blessing to..."
    - Annette Payne
  • "Rochelle was a great lady lived life to the full. I had a..."
    - Annette Payne
  • "A beautiful lady i had the delight to assist at HCNZ ..."
    - Mary Mcintosh
In Memoriam

In Loving Memory of
Rochelle Abby Jonker
3 March 1986 -
1 December 2019



Like a comet
Blazing 'cross the evening sky
Gone too soon
Like a rainbow
Fading in the twinkling of an eye
Gone too soon
Shiny and sparkly
And splendidly bright
Here one day
Gone one night
Like the loss of sunlight
On a cloudy afternoon
Gone too soon
Like a castle
Built upon a sandy beach
Gone too soon
Like a perfect flower
That is just beyond your reach
Gone too soon
Born to amuse, to inspire, to delight
Here one day
Gone one night
Like a sunset
Dying with the rising of the moon
Gone too soon

Hard to believe a year has passed. We miss you so much. We love you.
- Your family, Gayle Jonker and Ken Manson, Des Jonker AnnMarie Tinnock, her sister Jaimie-Leigh and husband, Nathan Cann, and her brother Daniel Jonker and partner Georgia Georgiou.
Always loved, never forgotten.
Published in Southland Times on Dec. 1, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.