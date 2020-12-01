Guest Book View Sign In Memoriam

In Loving Memory of

Rochelle Abby Jonker

3 March 1986 -

1 December 2019







Like a comet

Blazing 'cross the evening sky

Gone too soon

Like a rainbow

Fading in the twinkling of an eye

Gone too soon

Shiny and sparkly

And splendidly bright

Here one day

Gone one night

Like the loss of sunlight

On a cloudy afternoon

Gone too soon

Like a castle

Built upon a sandy beach

Gone too soon

Like a perfect flower

That is just beyond your reach

Gone too soon

Born to amuse, to inspire, to delight

Here one day

Gone one night

Like a sunset

Dying with the rising of the moon

Gone too soon



Hard to believe a year has passed. We miss you so much. We love you.

- Your family, Gayle Jonker and Ken Manson, Des Jonker AnnMarie Tinnock, her sister Jaimie-Leigh and husband, Nathan Cann, and her brother Daniel Jonker and partner Georgia Georgiou.

Always loved, never forgotten.



