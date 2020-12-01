In Loving Memory of
Rochelle Abby Jonker
3 March 1986 -
1 December 2019
Like a comet
Blazing 'cross the evening sky
Gone too soon
Like a rainbow
Fading in the twinkling of an eye
Gone too soon
Shiny and sparkly
And splendidly bright
Here one day
Gone one night
Like the loss of sunlight
On a cloudy afternoon
Gone too soon
Like a castle
Built upon a sandy beach
Gone too soon
Like a perfect flower
That is just beyond your reach
Gone too soon
Born to amuse, to inspire, to delight
Here one day
Gone one night
Like a sunset
Dying with the rising of the moon
Gone too soon
Hard to believe a year has passed. We miss you so much. We love you.
- Your family, Gayle Jonker and Ken Manson, Des Jonker AnnMarie Tinnock, her sister Jaimie-Leigh and husband, Nathan Cann, and her brother Daniel Jonker and partner Georgia Georgiou.
Always loved, never forgotten.
Published in Southland Times on Dec. 1, 2020