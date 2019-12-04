JONKER, Rochelle Abby:
With great sorrow, our Rochelle sadly passed away Sunday night. Super loved daughter of Des and Gayle and their partners Annmarie and Ken. As well as a cherished sister of Jaimie and Daniel and their partners Nathan and Georgia. A special friend of George, also the endless people whose lives she touched. Funeral details to follow. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Spina Bifida association would be appreciated.
"Kati ngã mihi"
Published in Southland Times on Dec. 4, 2019