SUTHERLAND,
Robyn Margaret:
Of Alexandra, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by the people who love her, on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Dearly loved daughter of the late Stuart and Mavis. Beloved mother of Angie, wonderful and amazing nana to Amelie and Dayton. A loved sister and Aunty. Robyn is resting at home. A celebration of Robyn's life will be held at Gregg Street Educare (Alexandra Baptist Church), 6 Gregg Street, Alexandra, on Thursday, October 22 at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation.
"Nana Robyn to all her children"
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 19, 2020