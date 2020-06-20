OGILVY, Robyn Marie:
Peacefully at home with her loving family by her side, on Friday, June 19, 2020, after a courageous battle, aged 63 years. Dearly loved wife of Jamie. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Jolene and Diesel Mason, and Ross and Teresa. Adored Nana of Aidyn, Danielle, Chloe, and Sophie. A loved sister, sister-in-law and aunty of the Ogilvy and Milne families, and her dog Charlie. A service to celebrate Robyn's life will be held in the Southland Crematorium Chapel, Rockdale Road, on Tuesday, June 23, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Leukaemia and Blood Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 8 Grace Street, Invercargill 9812.
Published in Southland Times from June 20 to June 22, 2020