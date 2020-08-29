Robyn HOGAN (1948 - 2020)
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 5, 2020
1:00 p.m.
The Haven
89 Tyne Street
Invercargill
Death Notice

HOGAN, Robyn Mae:
29.05.1948 - 19.04.2020
A service to celebrate Robyn's life will be held at 1.00pm on September 5, 2020, on the front lawn of her home, The Haven, 89 Tyne Street, Invercargill. In the event of rain, the service will be held next door at The Basilica. Please feel free to share your memories of Robyn at the service which will be live streamed for those who can't attend. Brian, Susan and their families invite you to join them for refreshments at The Haven after the service.
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 29 to Sept. 5, 2020
