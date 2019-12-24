Robin SLEEMAN

Death Notice

SLEEMAN, Robin Stella:
Of Windsor Park Rest Home, Gore. Passed away at Southland Hospital on Saturday, December 21, 2019, aged 82 years. Loved wife of the late Errol, loved mother and mother-in-law of Raymond and Barbara (Perth), Glenda and Trevor (Coalgate), and adored Nana and great-Nan to Sarah and Emma, and loved by her 10 grandchildren in Australia. In accordance to Robin's wishes, a private cremation has taken place. Messages to Glenda van Herpt, 33A Cross Street, RD1, Coalgate 7673.

Published in Southland Times on Dec. 24, 2019
