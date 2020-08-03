Robin PHILLIPS

Guest Book
  • "Our thoughts are with Caroline and Family. Robin was a..."
    - Olivia & George Clarke
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Harewood Crematorium Memorial Gardens Chapel
Wilkinsons Road, off Gardiners Road
Christchurch
View Map
Death Notice

PHILLIPS, Robin Lloyd:
Died peacefully at home on the last day of July, aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband of Caroline, and much loved Dad of Gretchen and Mike, Melinda and Graham. Dearly loved grandad of Edie, Chris and Amelia; and a loved brother of Lynette and Delwyn.
Respected and loved
by many.
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Robin Phillips, c/- John Rhind, 19 London St, Christchurch 8013. The funeral service to celebrate Robin's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Memorial Gardens Chapel, entry from Wilkinsons Road, off Gardiners Road, Christchurch, on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 11.00am.
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.