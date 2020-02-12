KER, Robin John:
It is with great sadness that Robin passed away at Rowena Jackson Salisbury Wing, on February 8, 2020. Precious brother of Glenda* Boniface, Judith and Barry Harcourt (Te Anau). Father of Royden*, JoAnne, and Megan*. A private cremation has been held.
"Robbie you are now free"
Thank you to all the staff at Rowena Jackson that took care of Robin with your love and support. You are truly very special angels, thank you. Messages to 23a Fergus Square, Te Anau 9600.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on Feb. 12, 2020