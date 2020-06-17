CAMPBELL,
Robin McKenzie:
(Ngãi Tahu/Waitaha) On June 15, 2020. Aged 84 years. Dearly beloved husband of Joy for 61 years. Beloved father of Tina Nixon and David Hayes, and Tracey Campbell. Much loved 'Robbie' of Matthew Nixon and David Galland. Special friend of Amber. Loved Great Robbie of Elijah and Theodore. Loved brother of Anna, and a loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Kidney Kids via www.kidneykids.org.nz In accordance with Robin's 'strict instructions' a private cremation will be held, however his family and friends will celebrate his life at a later date. Messages to the Campbell family, C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743.
Published in Southland Times on June 17, 2020