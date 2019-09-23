BAIRD,
Robin Alastair (Bob):
On Friday, September 20, 2019, peacefully at Arohanui Hospice, aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband of Aileen, loved dad of Becca, and Cameron and Tania, and much loved by his many nieces and nephews. As per Bob's wishes, a private family service will be held, followed at a later date by an informal gathering of friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441, would be appreciated.
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 23, 2019