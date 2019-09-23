Robin BAIRD

Guest Book
  • "To the Baird Family So sorry to Hear of Bobs passing and i..."
  • "To the Baird Family So sorry to hear of Bob's passing and I..."
  • "When I was a young child, my Uncle Robin lifted me up high..."
    - Lianne Rowe
  • "Dear Aileen, Becca, Cameron and family, so sad to see of..."
    - Dave Thompson
  •  
    - Raewyn Robertson
Service Information
William Cotton & Sons
29 Beattie Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063237062
Death Notice

BAIRD,
Robin Alastair (Bob):
On Friday, September 20, 2019, peacefully at Arohanui Hospice, aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband of Aileen, loved dad of Becca, and Cameron and Tania, and much loved by his many nieces and nephews. As per Bob's wishes, a private family service will be held, followed at a later date by an informal gathering of friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441, would be appreciated.
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.