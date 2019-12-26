KATON,
Roberta Frances Key (Key):
Tragically taken on Monday, December 23, 2019, aged 75 years (and one week). Dearly loved wife of Stanley, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Paul and Lynley, Maree and Mark, David and Margaret, a loved Nana of Jay and Kezia; Shane and Bonnie, and Ryan; Sarah and Callum, and great-Nana of Fletcher, and Aubree.
"Always in our hearts"
A service to celebrate Key's life will be held in Southern Funeral Home Chapel, 106 Hokonui Drive, Gore, on Friday, December 27, at 1.30pm, then leaving for Mataura Cemetery. Thank you to St John Ambulance, Rescue Helicopter and Dunedin Hospital ICU Staff. Messages to 59 Main Street, Mataura 9712.
Published in Southland Times on Dec. 26, 2019