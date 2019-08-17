Acknowledgement

YOUNG, Robert John (Rob):

Leone, Rebecca and Adam, and Rob's extended family wish to express their gratitude and sincere appreciation for the ongoing love and support they have been surrounded with since the very sad loss of Rob. Thank you to all those who attended his farewell service and/or his Arrowtown memorial street party, especially those that travelled a long way to be with us. Your baking, flowers, cards and ongoing visits are very much appreciated. We also wish to acknowledge all who made generous donations to Mike King's I AM HOPE in Rob's name – to support kids and young people when they need it most. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement. Your support has made the last few months easier as we all come to terms to a life without him.

When a loved one becomes

a memory,

That memory becomes

a treasure.



