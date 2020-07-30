WILSON,
Robert John (John):
Passed away peacefully at Sacred Heart Home, Dunedin (LSOP), on July 27, 2020. Dearly loved husband of the late Nancy. Survived by Marie, Susan, Elizabeth, Christopher, Clare, Kathryn, Timothy and Michael and his 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Requiem Mass for John will be celebrated at St Francis Xavier Church, Benhar Street, Mornington, Dunedin, at 1.00pm, on Friday, July 31, followed by interment at Andersons Bay Cemetery. Rosary will be recited at the church at 7.00pm, on Thursday, July 30. Messages to 48 Ayr street, Mosgiel 9024.
Gillions Funeral Services
FDANZ NZIFH
Published in Southland Times on July 30, 2020