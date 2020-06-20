WALKER,
Robert Neil (Neville):
Of Blackhead, Dunedin, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2020, aged 91 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Trevor and Peta; Peter and Tina; Michelle and Marty; John and Tania; Neven and Sharron; Andrea and Steven; Nicola and Andrew; and Sharyn and Sean. Grandad to Stephanie and Jamie; Casey, Kodie and Tonee; Marcia, Josh, Matt and Milly; Benjamin, Danelle, Jaimee and Zane; Corry and Haylea; Sarah and Lachlan; and Chelsea and Renee. Great-Grandad to Ellie, Isabelle and Jack; Marley and Flynn; Ra and Mela; Ollie and Sonny; Recco; Mia; Sophie and Lilly. A service for Neville will be held at Gillions Funeral Services, 407 Hillside Road, Dunedin, at 2.00pm, on Monday, June 22, 2020. Messages of condolence may be sent to the Walker Family, C/- 407 Hillside Road, Dunedin 9012 or [email protected]
Gillions Funeral Services
FDANZ NZIFH
Published in Southland Times on June 20, 2020