Robert THOMSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert THOMSON.
Service Information
Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
35-39 Wood St
Auckland, Auckland
092982957
Death Notice

THOMSON,
Robert Francis (Bob):
From Tuatapere, Southland, Bob passed away suddenly while visiting family in Ohinewai, on Tuesday, July 16, 2019; aged 86 years. Loving husband of Martha. Loved father and father-in-law of Andrew, Ele and Gavin, Ewen and Nicole, and Daniel. Adored Poppa of Olivia, Josh, and Cade.
"Remembered with love,
we will never forget you".
A Service for Bob will be held in the Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel, 361 Puhinui Road, Manukau, on Tuesday, July 23, at 11.00am. All communication to Fountains: 09-298 2957.
Published in Southland Times on July 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.