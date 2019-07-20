THOMSON,
Robert Francis (Bob):
From Tuatapere, Southland, Bob passed away suddenly while visiting family in Ohinewai, on Tuesday, July 16, 2019; aged 86 years. Loving husband of Martha. Loved father and father-in-law of Andrew, Ele and Gavin, Ewen and Nicole, and Daniel. Adored Poppa of Olivia, Josh, and Cade.
"Remembered with love,
we will never forget you".
A Service for Bob will be held in the Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel, 361 Puhinui Road, Manukau, on Tuesday, July 23, at 11.00am. All communication to Fountains: 09-298 2957.
Published in Southland Times on July 20, 2019