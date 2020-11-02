THOMPSON,
Robert Donald (Don):
Of Alexandra. It is with great sadness that the Thompson Family announce the passing of Don, on October 31, 2020, after a brief illness, aged 77. Much loved husband and best friend of Kath. Dearly loved and respected father, father-in-law and Grandpa of Genny and Ken, Charlotte and Adam Croteau; Scott and Olivia, Molly and Charlie; Glenn and Bec, James, Samuel and Matthew; Maree and Pete, and Olivia Marshall. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Bev and the late Alan McIvor, and Isabel and Don Radka. As per Don's wishes, a private family service will be held. Messages to 4 Spruce Close, Alexandra 9320.
" Love one another as I have loved you."
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 2, 2020