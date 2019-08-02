Robert SMITH

SMITH, Robert (Bob):
30.8.1931 – 29.7.2019
The family are devastated to announce Bob passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, at Southland Hospital. Much loved husband of the late Mary. Adored father and father-in-law of Gerard and Ann, and Anne and Chris. Devoted and treasured grandad of Lauren and Blair, Nicole and Mike, Dale and Cassie, Jennifer, Callum, and Ryan. Cherished great-grandad of Kaden, Heidi, Charlotte, and Paige. A much loved uncle of Catherine and Tony, Claire and Jason, Sam and Jan, and all the family in the UK. A private service and cremation will be held Friday, August 2, 2019.
"Finally he is with his
beloved Mary."

Published in Southland Times on Aug. 2, 2019
