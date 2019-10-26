SHIRREFFS,
Robert Royston (Roy):
Of Oamaru. Died suddenly on October 23, 2019. Aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband and friend of the late Jackie. Much loved father and father-in-law of Melanie and Richard McGrath (Christchurch), and Mark (Hamilton). A loved Grandad of Brittany and Amelia McGrath (Christchurch). A loved brother and brother-in-law of Clifford (Invercargill), Toni and Trevor McLaren (Oamaru), Hugh and Anne Kavanagh (Nelson) and the late Valerie. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Roy's life will be held at the Eveline Church, 424 Thames Highway, Oamaru, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 11.00am, followed by private interment. Messages to the family c/-49 Humber Street, Oamaru 9400.
Wall's Funeral Services
49 Humber Street
Oamaru (03) 434 8266
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 26, 2019