RUTHERFORD,
Robert Maxwell (Max):
Peacefully on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Dunedin Hospital with his loving wife at his side, aged 70 years. Dearly loved husband and organiser of Carol for 48 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Tania and the late Dallas Leebody, the late Maree, Lisa and Josh, and Karen. Loved son of the late Jim and May, and brother of the late Jimmy. Loved Grandad of Nicole, Sarah, Josh; Zane, Kyle; Dylan, Tayla; Brooke, Jacob, and Tyler. Loved great-Grandad of Sophia. A service for Max will be held in the Milton RSA, 31 Union Street, Milton, at 1.30pm, on Friday, December 6, 2019. Followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance Milton would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 2a Lisburn Street, Milton.
Published in Southland Times on Dec. 4, 2019