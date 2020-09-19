ROFF, Robert (Bob):

Diane, Glenn, Boyd, and families, are immensely grateful for the love and support received after Bob's sudden passing. A loved husband, father, father-in-law, Poppa Bob, and friend to many. Thank you all for the cards, messages, phone calls, food and beautiful flowers, also to all those who attended the service and the distances travelled by many to be with us in the tribute to Bob's life. Thanking you Joan for your tireless support, Sharyn Payne for leading the service, and Chris Sutherland from Avenal Park Funeral Home for his calmness and guidance. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgment in our appreciation of your support.



