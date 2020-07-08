Robert ROFF (1943 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Dear Diane & Family. We wish to extend our deepest..."
    - Jan & Grant Cousins
  • " A great coach who saw something in me at an important time..."
    - Martin Poppelwell
  • "Dear Diane so sorry to hear about Bob's passing sending..."
    - vivian OConnor
  • "To Diane, I was sadden to hear that Bob had passed away. I..."
    - Dean Anglem
  • "Dear wee Diane..you have my deepest sympathies on the..."
    - pat Killeen
Service Information
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
032189021
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 14, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
Death Notice

ROFF, Robert Edwin (Bob):
1943 - 2020
Sadly Bob passed away suddenly at home on Sunday, July 5, 2020, with his loving wife and best friend Diane by his side. Bob cherished his two sons; Glen (Wellington), and Boyd (Sydney) and a loved father-in-law to Suzanne, and Vesna. Much loved Bob to Bronte and Leon (Sydney) and Poppa Bob to Bjorn and Lulu Rae (Wellington). Son of Stanley* and Edna* Roff. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Helen* and Jim Robertson (Mosgiel), Reg* and Betty* (Otautau), Bryan* and Dawn (Arrowtown), Carl Carstensen, Kerry-Lee and Owen Kenneally. Loved uncle of his nieces and nephews.

"His humour will not be forgotten"
A service to celebrate Bob's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, on Tuesday, July 14, at 1.30pm, private cremation to follow. Messages to 124 Gimblett Place, Invercargill 9810.
(*denotes deceased)

Published in Southland Times from July 8 to July 11, 2020
