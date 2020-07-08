ROFF, Robert Edwin (Bob):
1943 - 2020
Sadly Bob passed away suddenly at home on Sunday, July 5, 2020, with his loving wife and best friend Diane by his side. Bob cherished his two sons; Glen (Wellington), and Boyd (Sydney) and a loved father-in-law to Suzanne, and Vesna. Much loved Bob to Bronte and Leon (Sydney) and Poppa Bob to Bjorn and Lulu Rae (Wellington). Son of Stanley* and Edna* Roff. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Helen* and Jim Robertson (Mosgiel), Reg* and Betty* (Otautau), Bryan* and Dawn (Arrowtown), Carl Carstensen, Kerry-Lee and Owen Kenneally. Loved uncle of his nieces and nephews.
"His humour will not be forgotten"
A service to celebrate Bob's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, on Tuesday, July 14, at 1.30pm, private cremation to follow. Messages to 124 Gimblett Place, Invercargill 9810.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from July 8 to July 11, 2020