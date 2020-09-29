ROBERTSON,
Robert Seymour (Bob):
Peacefully in the care of Peacehaven Rest Home on Saturday, September 19, 2020, aged 79 years. Beloved father of Liz and Dave (Australia), and Melanie (Christchurch). Loved Jenna-Bob of Jack, and Riley, and Grandpa of Isaac, and Bryn, and a loved brother. Bob's family would like to thank the staff at Peacehaven and Waikiwi Gardens Rest Homes for their loving care over the years and also the staff at Southland Hospital for their medical care during his many visits as a frequent flyer. At Bob's request, a private family service has been held. Messages to 2/84 Willryan Avenue, New Brighton, Christchurch 8083.
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 29, 2020