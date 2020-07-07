RAYNER,
Robert Leslie (Bob):
At Timaru Hospital on July 5, 2020, aged 78. Dearly loved husband of Kathryn (Kath) for 57 years, much loved father and father-in-law of David and Andrea (Wellington), Malvin and Cathy (Perth), Karyn and Hamish Waters (Timaru), Adele and Bruce Calteaux (Nelson), adored Granddad of Timothy, and Jonothan; Melissa, and Daren; Matthew and Chantelle, and Joshua McCullough; Emily, Lauryn, Jason, loved Great-Granddad Bob of Jesiah, William, Archer, and Hunter and a loved brother of Hazel Lock (Invercargill), and Carol Walford (Perth). A celebration of Bob's life will be held at Betts Funeral Services, 33 North St, Timaru, on Thursday, July 9, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Timaru Cemetery. Messages to the Rayner family, C/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.
Betts Funeral Services
Published in Southland Times on July 7, 2020