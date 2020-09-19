RAMSAY,
Robert George (Bob):
Passed away unexpectedly at the Nelson Hospital on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Aged 97. Loved husband of the late Maude and Ella. Companion and much loved friend of Jan and her family. Adored brother of Angeline and the late Bruce and Ola. Loved father of Warren and Julie, and the late Kathleen, stepfather of Lynnette and Ted, and the late Graeme. Messages can be sent to Bob's family c/-164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson 7011. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at the Shone and Shirley Chapel, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson, on Monday, September 21, at 1.30pm.
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 19, 2020