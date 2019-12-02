OLDHAM, Robert (Bob):
It's with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Bob, aged 72, on November 21, 2019, beloved father to Brad, grandfather to Isabelle, loved brother of Barry (Auck), brother and friend of Stephen, and family and mate to many. A memorial service to celebrate Bob's life is to be held at the Holy Family Church, 154 Aubrey Road, Wanaka, on Thursday, December 5, at 1.00pm. This is to be a colourful affair, Bula shirts and bright colours are the order of the day. Messages can be sent to 108D Taiepa Road, Otatara 9879, Invercargill, or to [email protected]
Published in Southland Times from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019