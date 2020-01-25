Robert NORTH

Death Notice

NORTH,
Robert William (Bob):
298403, Pte, 27 Btn, WWII - Peacefully in Dunedin, on January 20, 2020; aged 98 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Margaret, much loved father and father-in-law of Dennis and Betty (PNG), Les and Carol (QLD), loved grandfather of Lisa (PNG), Tania, Kalinda, and Erin (QLD), loved great-grandfather of Donna, Justin, Tina, and Rowan, much loved Uncle and Great-Uncle to all his neices and nephews. A service for Bob will be held in Hope and Sons Chapel, 523 Andersons Bay Road, Dunedin, at 12.30pm on Monday, January 27, and then to the Green Park Cemetery.

Published in Southland Times on Jan. 25, 2020
