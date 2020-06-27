MOONEY, Robert James:
18 August 1966 -
24 June 2020
Passed away peacefully, aged 53, on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, after a short battle with neuroendocrine cancer, at Southland Hospice, surrounded by loved ones. Adored and loved husband of Deborah. Beloved son of Jim and Barbara Mooney*, and much loved son-in-law of Doug* and Yvonne Reid. Dearly loved and cherished brother and brother-in-law of Anne-Marie and Quinton Erskine, Phillip Mooney*, Debbie Pou and Geordie Randall, Mania Pou*, Sheree and Ian Jones, and Angela Harris. Loved and adored uncle of Jesse-Lee*, Shaun, Jeyden, Kashan*, Shavhan, Jaz, Jordan, Danekwa, Karl, Aliyah, Courtney, Nicholas, and Lucas. Great-Uncle to Jaykub, Aria, William, Maverick and Matilda. A celebration of Rob's life will be held at the Southland Crematorium on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 1.30pm. Messages may be sent to the Mooney family at P.O. Box 632, Invercargill.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from June 27 to June 29, 2020