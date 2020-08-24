MONTEATH, Robert Ernest:
Passed away at Southland Hospital on August 20, 2020, aged 85 years. Loving husband of the late Heather, loved father and father-in-law of Barbara and Rodney (Australia), David and Susan (Dunedin) and John (Canada). Beloved Grandad of Stephanie, Cameron and Darcy, and loved brother of Ngaire (Te Puke), and the late Frances and Helen. A service to remember Robert's life will be held at J Fraser and Sons Chapel, Corner Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, 1.30pm, on Friday, August 28, 2020, followed by a private cremation. Please be aware of the Covid-19 restrictions in place on the day of the service – these may include restrictions on mass gatherings. You are warmly invited to join the family via the livestream link at frasersfunerals.co.nz/livestreams No flowers by request please. Messages may be sent to 107 Signal Hill Road Dunedin, or to Robert's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 24, 2020