McMILLAN, Robert Ross

(Ross) (Blue Jeans):

At Lawrence, on Sunday, 17 November 2019. Loved husband of the late Rae and father and father-in-law of Jane and Graeme Hogg (Lawrence), and Peter and Jo (Naseby). Loved Grandfather and "Lala" of Jim and Lisa (Lawrence), Jodie and Hamish Johnson (Owaka Valley), Sally and Paul Nichol (Dunedin), Ann-Rae and Tem (Wellington), Jamie and Nicole (Naseby), Sarah and Scott (Kyeburn), and Lala of his numerous great and great-great-Grandkids, and a good friend to Chris Diack. A service for Ross will be held in the Naseby Town Hall, at 2.00pm, on Friday, 22 November, followed by an interment at the Naseby Cemetery. Messages to McMillan Family, PO Box 80, Naseby 9396.

Let's celebrate a special mate

The way he'd want us to

Without a tear, without a prayer

With just old me, and you.



A simple toast would please him most

With language he would know

Help wing his soul towards it's goal

Out where the sunsets go.

Cared for by

Affinity Funerals

Central Otago & Lakes District FDANZ



