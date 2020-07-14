Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Robert Noel (Noel):

Staff Sgt Number 15811, 2NZEF. Passed away with his daughter holding his hand, at Resthaven Village, Gore, on Monday, July 13, 2020, in his 104th year. Much loved husband of the late Gwendoline, much loved father and father-in-law of *Glenda and *David Knowles, and Cheryl Marshall (Gore), and friend of Paul Duncan, much loved "Noel" of Wade, and Brad Knowles; Gemma Miller, and Kerran Graeve, and their partners, loved great-Grandad Noel of Macie Knowles; Briar, and Jette Miller; Walter, and Abigail Knowles; and Elise Graeve. A service for Noel will be held in the RSA Function Room on Friday, July 17, at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Charlton Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be left at Noel's service for Hokonui St John Ambulance. Messages to 714 Waimumu Road, RD 4, Gore 9774.

(*denotes deceased)







