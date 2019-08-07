MALONE, Robert Bernard:
Suddenly at Southland Hospital on Monday, August 5, 2019, aged 82. Loved son of the late Robert and Catherine Malone. Loved cousin of Jack and Zita Malone (Hedgehope), and John and Catherine Murphy (Winton). A service for Robert will be held in St Theresa's Catholic Church, Perth Street, on Thursday, August 8, at 1.30pm. Private interment at the Eastern Cemetery to follow.
R.I.P.
In lieu of flowers donations to the Heart Foundation can be left at the service. Messages to 50 Endowment Road, Hedgehope, RD 2, Invercargill. Online messages may be left at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 7, 2019