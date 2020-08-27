HUNTER,
Robert Francis (Bob):
06.08.1923 - 25.08.2020
Of Alexandra, Dearly loved husband of *Ellen Patricia (Pat) Hunter. Loved son of *Jock and *Joan Hunter, Loved brother and brother-in-law of Agnes and *Frank Firth, *Jock Hunter, *Les and *Una Myers, *Ron and *Sylvia Shieffelbein. Loved father of Carolyn and Allan Herbert (Tokanui), Robert and Cathy (Alexandra), and Terry and Anne (Invercargill). Loved granddad of his 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. Loved and respected uncle to all his nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the following for their care and support of dad. The RDNS staff that cared for dad at home, Alexandra St John Ambulance, and the Doctors and Nurses of Vincent Ward and HDU at Dunstan Hospital, Clyde. A service for Bob will be held at Affinity Funeral Home, 143 Centennial Avenue, Alexandra, on Saturday, August 29 at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation. Please be aware of Covid 19 restrictions and due to this, we will be live streaming to www.affinityfunerals.co.nz
Messages to: The Hunter Family, 47A Brandon Street, Alexandra 9340.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020