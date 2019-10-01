Robert HUMPHREY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert HUMPHREY.
Service Information
Fraser J & Sons Limited
199 Esk St
Invercargill , Southland
032184095
Death Notice


logoHUMPHREY,
Robert John (Bob):
Pvt. 972396. Of Invercargill, aged 84 years. With heavy hearts we wish to advise of Bob's peaceful passing on Friday, September 27, 2019. Dearly beloved husband of the late Betty Josephine Humphrey, much loved father and father-in-law of Annemarie and Todd, Karen and Dennis, Angela and Troy, and Julie and Tapu. Cherished grandad of Haley, Dylan, Ethan, Lily, Nathan, Amy, Jayden, Jamal, Ashley, Morgan and Maddison. Great-grandad of 10, long-time friend of Marion, and loved brother of the late Jim, Jean, Margaret and Michael. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a funeral service for Bob on Friday, October 4, 10.30am, at J Fraser and Sons Chapel, Corner Esk & Doon Streets, Invercargill. Private cremation will follow. No flowers by request. Messages can be sent to 179 Mill Road South, RD1, Invercargill, or to Robert's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes

logo
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.