HUMPHREY,
Robert John (Bob):
Pvt. 972396. Of Invercargill, aged 84 years. With heavy hearts we wish to advise of Bob's peaceful passing on Friday, September 27, 2019. Dearly beloved husband of the late Betty Josephine Humphrey, much loved father and father-in-law of Annemarie and Todd, Karen and Dennis, Angela and Troy, and Julie and Tapu. Cherished grandad of Haley, Dylan, Ethan, Lily, Nathan, Amy, Jayden, Jamal, Ashley, Morgan and Maddison. Great-grandad of 10, long-time friend of Marion, and loved brother of the late Jim, Jean, Margaret and Michael. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a funeral service for Bob on Friday, October 4, 10.30am, at J Fraser and Sons Chapel, Corner Esk & Doon Streets, Invercargill. Private cremation will follow. No flowers by request. Messages can be sent to 179 Mill Road South, RD1, Invercargill, or to Robert's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019