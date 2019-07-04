HOWDEN, Robert Gordon:
RNZN AB 6802. Bob passed away peacefully at Peacehaven on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the age of 96, surrounded by family. Dearly loved husband of the late Avis, much loved father and father-in-law of Mervyn and Jill, Carey and Neville Corkery, Blair (Fred) and Alena, Rod and Robyn, and the late Elwyn. Loved Bob Bob of Morgan, Josh, Sam, Natalie, Ana, Mark, Danielle, Sean, Jeremy, Jared, and Jeana. A loved Great-Grandbob of his great grandchildren. Loved son of Len and Kathleen Howden, loved brother of Bruce and Hilda, the late Joyce and Bill Gray, Eileen and Bill Elliot, and Harry. A graveside service will be held according to Bob's wishes at the Eastern Cemetery – Block 38, Invercargill, on Friday, July 5 at 11.00am. Messages to 88 Fox Street, Invercargill 9810.
Published in Southland Times from July 4 to July 5, 2019