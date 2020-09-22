HOPKINS,
Robert Campbell (Bob):
Formerly of Wyndham. On Sunday, September 20, 2020, at the Otago Community Hospice, Bob crossed the finish line, supported by his girls. Much loved husband of Janet, and a treasured father and father-in-law of Charlotte and Ewen Cameron (Christchurch), Carolyn and Scott Aitken (Christchurch), Rebecca and Andrew Scott (Christchurch), Grandad Bob to James, Rosa, Michaela, Scarlett, and Annabelle. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Peter and Isabel Hopkins (Invercargill), Anne and the late Mervyn Mitchell (Gore), Rodger and Yvonne Letham (Ashburton), Catherine and the late Geoff Ashton (Richmond), Uncle Bob to all the nieces and nephews and numerous others who knew him. Very dear friend of Mandy and Bill and Olivia, Luci, and Tom Butler (Waikaka). A service for Bob will be held in Hope and Sons Chapel, 523 Andersons Bay Road, Dunedin, at 1.00pm, on Saturday, September 26, with a private cremation. Messages to the Hopkins Family C/- Hope and Sons, PO Box 5013, Dunedin 9054.
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 22 to Sept. 25, 2020