HILL, Robert Alan (Bob):

13.09.1946 - 23.03.2020

Passed away peacefully at home in the tender loving care of his cherished family.

"Go chase the checkered flag – tight lines Dad"



"You fought the good fight and did us proud on your way home".

Loved husband of Brenda. Loved father and father-in-law of Karyn and Paul, Justine and Jason, Damian and Sally, Toni, James and Vicky, John and Katy. Loved "G-dog", Grandad and Bobba of his 16 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Due to the current situation, a memorial service for Bob will be held at a later date. If anyone would like to make a donation in Bob's memory, please, do this to the St John Health Shuttle of which Bob was so proud to be a part of.





