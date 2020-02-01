Guest Book View Sign Service Information Graveside service 2:00 p.m. Akatarawa Cemetery Death Notice



Robert Henry (Bob):

Precious husband, soulmate and best friend of Gael, Bob went to be with his Lord on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Te Omanga Hospice, three weeks short of his 68th birthday.

"…A gentle and quiet spirit, which is so precious to God"

1 Peter 3 v 4

In accordance with his wishes, Bob's Life Celebration service was held on August 10, 2019, when Bob was able to participate and enjoy it fully. On Wednesday, February 5, Bob will be laid to rest at Akatarawa Cemetery. You are warmly invited to join us for his graveside service at 2.00pm. My thanks to Dr Gillian Yardley, Dr David Okonji, and the staff and volunteers at Te Omanga, who cared for us both with such compassion. To the friends who have supported us on Bob's journey, my heartfelt thanks for all you have done. Donations to Te Omanga Hospice, in Bob's memory, can be made at the graveside service or via







