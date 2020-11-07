GIBSON,

Robert Bonar (Bob):

31.03.1937 - 07.10.2020

Pauline, Vicky and Graeme, Wayne and Cheryl, Diane and their families would like to express their heartfelt appreciation for the love and support they received during the loss of their dear husband, Dad, father-in-law, Grandad and great-Grandad. Thank you for the food, flowers, visits, phone calls, cards and plants, and to those who attended the service, which was wonderfully conducted by the Reverend Liz Cheyne. Special thanks to the staff at Walmsley House, Vickery Court and Southland Hospital for their respectful care of Bob. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



