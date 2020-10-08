GIBSON,
Robert Bonar (Bob):
Lions International PDG 202F. Passed away on October 7, 2020, at Southland Hospital. Aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of Pauline. Loved father and father-in-law of Vicky and Graeme Woolhouse (Perth), Wayne and Cheryl Gibson and Diane Manson (Invercargill). A much loved grandad and great-grandad. Messages to 10 Albany St, Kingswell, Invercargill. The service for Bob will be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, King St, Invercargill, on Monday, October 12, 2020, commencing at 2.00pm. His service will be livestreamed and can be viewed from his tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes where personal tributes may also be left. A private cremation will follow.
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2020