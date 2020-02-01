ENGLAND,
Dr Robert William:
MB BS London 1960
MRCGP UK 1970
MCCMNZ 1982
FAFPHM RACP 1994
FRACMA 1994
FNZCPHM 2008
29.09.1936 - 29.01.2020
Aged 83
After a short illness, Rob passed away peacefully at Clare House. Loved husband of Glenys. Father and father-in-law of Joanna and Peter Simpson, Ian and Heather England. Grandfather of Amy, Jared and Brigitte Simpson, and Alister and Morgan England and Louise England. Thank you to Hospice Southland, Medical ward and ICU Southland Hospital, Perriam Wing Clare House and South City Medical Centre for their care of Rob. A private ceremony to remember Rob's life has been held. Messages to: 48A Egerton Road, RD 1, Winton 9781, or email
[email protected]
Published in Southland Times from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020