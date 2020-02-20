DYKES,
Robert Gordon (Bob):
Peacefully on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Ripponburn, Cromwell. Dearly loved husband of Olwyn, father and father-in-law of Sue and Mike (Dragunow) and Cam and Lynda. Cherished Grandpa of Nick and Lydia, Madeline, Angus and Duncan. A memorial service to celebrate Bob's life will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 1.00pm in the Packing Shed, 68 Bolton Road, Earnscleugh. Grateful thanks to the staff at Ripponburn Rest Home and Hospital. A private cremation has been held. Messages to Cam Dykes, PO Box 267, Alexandra 9340.
Published in Southland Times from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020