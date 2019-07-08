DONNELLY,
Robert Buchanan (Bob):
Peacefully at Rowena Jackson surrounded by love. Thanks to all the Salisbury Ward Staff for their dedicated and respectful care of Bobby. Aged 82 years. Son of the late Bill and Millie Donnelly. Brother to Gladys Crosland. Much loved husband of 58 years to Jan Donnelly. Treasured Father and Mentor to his children and partners, Martin, Kirk and Suzanne, Nathan and Jenny, Trudi and Henry, Quentin and Gillian. Dearly loved Bob to his grandchildren, Tyler and Connor, Amiee, Chloe, Liam and Ellis, Amelia and Ciara, Vincent, Poppy and Emily. Great-Grandad to Indee and Bella. Friend of Kim and Sonya. Brother-in-law of Ian Crosland, Neil and Elfreda Foster, Russell and Elva Bickley, Carol and John Kliem, Christine and Trevor Orr, and his many nieces and nephews. A Funeral for Bob will be held on Wednesday, 10 July, 10.00am, J Fraser and Sons Chapel, corner Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill. A Private Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers donations to St John can be left at the service. Messages to 35 Avenal Street, Invercargill. Online tributes may be made on frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
Published in Southland Times from July 8 to July 9, 2019