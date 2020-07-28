BURR, Robert (Bob):
In his 77th year. Peacefully at Southland Hospital, on Monday, July 27, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Much loved husband of Donna. Dearly loved dad and father-in-law of Melanie and Matt, Michael and Trudy, Scott and Becky, Richard and Gemma, loved by all his 14 grandchildren. A service to celebrate Bob's life will be held in the Mataura Community Centre, McQueen Avenue, Mataura, on Wednesday, July 29, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to 118 McIllwraith Road, Mataura 9774.
Published in Southland Times from July 28 to July 29, 2020